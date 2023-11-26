When the Carolina Hurricanes square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, will Seth Jarvis light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jarvis stats and insights

In five of 19 games this season, Jarvis has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

On the power play, Jarvis has accumulated five goals and one assist.

Jarvis' shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jarvis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:37 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 3 2 1 19:45 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:34 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:16 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:03 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:59 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 18:47 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:03 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.