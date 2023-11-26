Panthers vs. Titans: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Something has to give when the Tennessee Titans (3-7) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup November 26, 2023 against the Carolina Panthers (1-9), who are on their own three-game losing streak.
The betting insights and trends for the Titans and Panthers can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.
Panthers vs. Titans Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Titans
|3.5
|36.5
|-185
|+150
Panthers vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats
Carolina Panthers
- The Panthers have played six games this season that ended with a point total above 36.5 points.
- Carolina's average game total this season has been 42.9, 6.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Panthers are 2-7-1 against the spread this year.
- The Panthers have won one of the 10 games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Carolina has been at least a +150 moneyline underdog six times this season, but lost all of those games.
Tennessee Titans
- The average total in Tennessee's outings this year is 40.4, 3.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Titans have covered the spread four times in 10 games with a set spread.
- The Titans have been moneyline favorites only once before this year and they lost.
- Tennessee has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.
Titans vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Titans
|16.8
|27
|21.4
|14
|40.4
|5
|10
|Panthers
|16.3
|29
|27.5
|28
|42.9
|6
|10
Panthers vs. Titans Betting Insights & Trends
Panthers
- Carolina has one win against the spread, and is 0-3 overall, over its past three contests.
- None of the Panthers' past three contests have gone over the total.
- The Titans have a negative point differential on the season (-46 total points, -4.6 per game), as do the Panthers (-112 total points, -11.2 per game).
Titans
- Tennessee has not covered the spread and is 0-3 overall over its past three contests.
- In its past three contests, Tennessee has gone over the total once.
- The Titans have been outscored by 46 points this season (4.6 per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 112 points (11.2 per game).
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.9
|43.4
|42.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|24.0
|25.0
|ATS Record
|2-7-1
|1-3-1
|1-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-7-0
|0-5-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-9
|1-4
|0-5
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.4
|41.1
|39.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.9
|22.3
|21.7
|ATS Record
|4-6-0
|3-1-0
|1-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-7-0
|2-2-0
|1-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-6
|3-1
|0-5
