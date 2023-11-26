Panthers vs. Titans Injury Report — Week 12
For their matchup against the Tennessee Titans (3-7) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 PM , the Carolina Panthers (1-9) have 10 players on the injury report.
The Panthers' last game was a 33-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
In their most recent outing, the Titans were defeated by the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-14.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|C.J. Henderson
|CB
|Concussion
|Doubtful
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Frankie Luvu
|LB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Sam Franklin Jr.
|S
|Quadricep
|Questionable
|Marquis Haynes
|OLB
|Back
|Questionable
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jeremy Chinn
|S
|Quadricep
|Out
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|CB
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
|K'Von Wallace
|S
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Luke Gifford
|LB
|Shin
|Questionable
|Terrell Edmunds
|S
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Chris Hubbard
|OL
|Biceps
|Out
|Andre Dillard
|OT
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
Panthers vs. Titans Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers have not been getting things done on offense, ranking third-worst with 266.7 total yards per game. They have been better on the other side of the ball, allowing 308.6 total yards per contest (seventh-ranked).
- The Panthers have struggled on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-worst in points (16.3 per game) and second-worst in points allowed (27.5 per game).
- The Panthers rank fifth-worst in passing yards per game on offense (174.4), but at least they've been shutting down opposing offenses on defense, ranking fifth-best in passing yards allowed per game (179.2).
- Carolina ranks fourth-worst in rushing yards per game (92.3), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 24th in the NFL with 129.4 rushing yards surrendered per contest.
- With seven forced turnovers (31st in NFL) and 13 turnovers committed (12th in NFL) this season, the Panthers rank 26th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -6.
Panthers vs. Titans Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Titans (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Titans (-185), Panthers (+150)
- Total: 36.5 points
