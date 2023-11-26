The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) play the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Hertz Arena. It tips at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

North Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other ACC Games

North Carolina vs. FGCU Scoring Comparison

The Tar Heels put up an average of 69.3 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 64.8 the Eagles give up.

North Carolina is 3-0 when it scores more than 64.8 points.

FGCU is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.3 points.

The Eagles put up 18.6 more points per game (69.3) than the Tar Heels give up (50.7).

When FGCU puts up more than 50.7 points, it is 4-2.

North Carolina is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 69.3 points.

The Eagles are making 41.2% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Tar Heels allow to opponents (35.0%).

The Tar Heels make 39.2% of their shots from the field, 5.6% lower than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 10.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.6 FG%

10.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.6 FG% Deja Kelly: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Maria Gakdeng: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.7 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.7 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15)

6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.6 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (3-for-15) Lexi Donarski: 10.3 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

North Carolina Schedule