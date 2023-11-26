North Carolina vs. FGCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Sunday's game at Hertz Arena has the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-2) matching up with the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-1) at 5:00 PM ET (on November 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 64-63 victory for FGCU, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Tar Heels lost their most recent game 63-56 against Kansas State on Saturday.
North Carolina vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
North Carolina vs. FGCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 64, North Carolina 63
North Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Tar Heels picked up their best win of the season on November 12, when they secured a 74-70 victory over the Davidson Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 72) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, North Carolina is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.
- North Carolina has three wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the country.
North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins
- 74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 72) on November 12
- 54-51 over Vermont (No. 187) on November 24
- 68-39 at home over Elon (No. 243) on November 18
- 62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 344) on November 15
- 102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 346) on November 8
North Carolina Leaders
- Alyssa Ustby: 10.8 PTS, 9.5 REB, 2.3 STL, 1.2 BLK, 46.6 FG%
- Deja Kelly: 14.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
- Maria Gakdeng: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 65.7 FG%
- Indya Nivar: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Lexi Donarski: 10.3 PTS, 36.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
North Carolina Performance Insights
- The Tar Heels put up 69.3 points per game (141st in college basketball) while giving up 50.7 per outing (17th in college basketball). They have a +112 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 18.6 points per game.
