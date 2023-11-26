The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Duke Blue Devils (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network X

North Carolina Central vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 75.0 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 61.6 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 61.6 points, North Carolina Central is 3-0.

Duke has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.0 points.

The Blue Devils record 10.6 more points per game (75.6) than the Eagles give up (65.0).

When Duke totals more than 65.0 points, it is 3-1.

When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 75.6 points, it is 3-0.

The Blue Devils shoot 43.8% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Eagles allow defensively.

The Eagles' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.0 higher than the Blue Devils have given up.

North Carolina Central Leaders

Kyla Bryant: 13.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

13.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Kimeira Burks: 16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49) Janiah Jones: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

8.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Nijah Cunningham: 9.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%

9.0 PTS, 52.8 FG% Morgan Callahan: 9.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 32.6 FG%

North Carolina Central Schedule