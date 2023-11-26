How to Watch the North Carolina Central vs. Duke Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Duke Blue Devils (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
North Carolina Central vs. Duke Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 75.0 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 61.6 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 61.6 points, North Carolina Central is 3-0.
- Duke has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.0 points.
- The Blue Devils record 10.6 more points per game (75.6) than the Eagles give up (65.0).
- When Duke totals more than 65.0 points, it is 3-1.
- When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 75.6 points, it is 3-0.
- The Blue Devils shoot 43.8% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Eagles allow defensively.
- The Eagles' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.0 higher than the Blue Devils have given up.
North Carolina Central Leaders
- Kyla Bryant: 13.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Kimeira Burks: 16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)
- Janiah Jones: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Nijah Cunningham: 9.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%
- Morgan Callahan: 9.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 32.6 FG%
North Carolina Central Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mid-Atlantic Christian
|W 132-22
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|11/19/2023
|JWU Charlotte
|W 83-50
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|11/22/2023
|Western Carolina
|W 69-58
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/29/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Campbell
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.