The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-2) will try to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Duke Blue Devils (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Carolina Central vs. Duke Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 75.0 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 61.6 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 61.6 points, North Carolina Central is 3-0.
  • Duke has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.0 points.
  • The Blue Devils record 10.6 more points per game (75.6) than the Eagles give up (65.0).
  • When Duke totals more than 65.0 points, it is 3-1.
  • When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 75.6 points, it is 3-0.
  • The Blue Devils shoot 43.8% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Eagles allow defensively.
  • The Eagles' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.0 higher than the Blue Devils have given up.

North Carolina Central Leaders

  • Kyla Bryant: 13.4 PTS, 3.0 STL, 42.9 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Kimeira Burks: 16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)
  • Janiah Jones: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 STL, 33.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Nijah Cunningham: 9.0 PTS, 52.8 FG%
  • Morgan Callahan: 9.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 32.6 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Carolina Central Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Mid-Atlantic Christian W 132-22 McDougald-McLendon Arena
11/19/2023 JWU Charlotte W 83-50 McDougald-McLendon Arena
11/22/2023 Western Carolina W 69-58 McDougald-McLendon Arena
11/26/2023 @ Duke - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/29/2023 @ Presbyterian - Templeton Physical Education Center
12/5/2023 @ Campbell - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.