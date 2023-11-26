How to Watch North Carolina Central vs. Coastal Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at HTC Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
North Carolina Central vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
North Carolina Central Stats Insights
- The Eagles have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Chanticleers have averaged.
- North Carolina Central has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.2% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 243rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers sit at 13th.
- The Eagles score an average of 76.4 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 85.3 the Chanticleers allow to opponents.
- North Carolina Central is 2-0 when it scores more than 85.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- North Carolina Central put up more points at home (82.4 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.
- The Eagles allowed 59.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 away.
- Beyond the arc, North Carolina Central made fewer 3-pointers away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34%) than at home (36.3%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Longwood
|L 73-66
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/20/2023
|@ Campbell
|W 78-75
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|Citadel
|L 67-61
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/26/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|12/2/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.