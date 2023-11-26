The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3) will be trying to halt a three-game losing streak when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at HTC Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Carolina Central Stats Insights

  • The Eagles have shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Chanticleers have averaged.
  • North Carolina Central has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.2% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 243rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers sit at 13th.
  • The Eagles score an average of 76.4 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 85.3 the Chanticleers allow to opponents.
  • North Carolina Central is 2-0 when it scores more than 85.3 points.

North Carolina Central Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • North Carolina Central put up more points at home (82.4 per game) than on the road (68.6) last season.
  • The Eagles allowed 59.7 points per game at home last season, and 72.1 away.
  • Beyond the arc, North Carolina Central made fewer 3-pointers away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34%) than at home (36.3%) as well.

North Carolina Central Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Longwood L 73-66 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/20/2023 @ Campbell W 78-75 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 Citadel L 67-61 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/26/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
12/2/2023 South Carolina Upstate - McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/5/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena

