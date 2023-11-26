We have eight games on the NHL slate Saturday, and anytime goal-scorer odds for players from around the league are available here.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -105 to score

Avalanche vs. Flames

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Rantanen's stats: 12 goals in 19 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +100 to score

Avalanche vs. Flames

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 MacKinnon's stats: 6 goals in 19 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) +100 to score

Bruins vs. Rangers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Pastrnak's stats: 12 goals in 19 games

Elias Pettersson (Canucks) +115 to score

Canucks vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Pettersson's stats: 8 goals in 21 games

J.T. Miller (Canucks) +120 to score

Canucks vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Miller's stats: 13 goals in 21 games

Brock Boeser (Canucks) +120 to score

Canucks vs. Sharks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Boeser's stats: 13 goals in 21 games

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +120 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Penguins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Matthews' stats: 14 goals in 18 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +120 to score

Devils vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Hughes' stats: 6 goals in 13 games

Adrian Kempe (Kings) +125 to score

Kings vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Kempe's stats: 8 goals in 18 games

Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +130 to score

Avalanche vs. Flames

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 Nichushkin's stats: 9 goals in 19 games

