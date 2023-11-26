Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders will be up against the Tennessee Titans and their 17th-ranked run defense in Week 12, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

On the ground, Sanders has rushed for 274 total yards (30.4 ypg) on 82 attempts while scoring one rushing TD. Sanders has collected 21 catches this year for 120 yards.

Sanders vs. the Titans

Sanders vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 24 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 24 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Titans during the 2023 season.

Tennessee has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Titans have allowed two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The 112.3 rushing yards per game conceded by the Titans defense makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked run defense.

The Titans have the No. 13 defense in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, conceding seven this season (0.7 per game).

Miles Sanders Rushing Props vs. the Titans

Rushing Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Sanders Rushing Insights

Sanders hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in three of his nine opportunities this season (33.3%).

The Panthers pass on 61.7% of their plays and run on 38.3%. They are 29th in NFL action in points scored.

His team has attempted 235 rushes this season. He's taken 82 of those carries (34.9%).

Sanders has one rushing touchdown this season in nine games played.

He has scored one of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (7.7%).

He has nine carries in the red zone (28.1% of his team's 32 red zone rushes).

Miles Sanders Receiving Props vs the Titans

Receiving Yards: 10.5 (-115)

Sanders Receiving Insights

In three of eight games this year, Sanders has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Sanders has 8.5% of his team's target share (32 targets on 378 passing attempts).

He is averaging 3.8 yards per target (143rd in league play), averaging 120 yards on 32 passes thrown his way.

Sanders, in nine games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Sanders' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

