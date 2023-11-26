For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Jalen Chatfield a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Chatfield stats and insights

  • In one of 14 games this season, Chatfield scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • Chatfield has zero points on the power play.
  • Chatfield averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Chatfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 14:48 Home W 6-3
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:16 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:37 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:32 Away W 3-2
10/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 3-0
10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:23 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:03 Away L 3-0

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

