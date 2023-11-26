Will Jalen Chatfield Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 26?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, is Jalen Chatfield a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Chatfield stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Chatfield scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Chatfield has zero points on the power play.
- Chatfield averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Chatfield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|14:48
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|15:16
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:37
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|L 3-0
Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
