Teuvo Teravainen and Ivan Provorov will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes face the Columbus Blue Jackets at PNC Arena on Sunday, November 26 at 5:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) and an average ice time of 16:55 per game.

Seth Jarvis has chipped in with 15 points (eight goals, seven assists).

Teravainen has scored 10 goals and added four assists in 19 games for Carolina.

Pyotr Kochetkov's record is 1-4-0. He has conceded 16 goals (3.1 goals against average) and racked up 113 saves with an .876% save percentage (59th in league).

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Zachary Werenski is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 15 points (0.8 per game), as he has scored one goal and 14 assists in 19 games (playing 23:28 per game).

Boone Jenner's 14 points this season, including 11 goals and three assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Columbus.

This season, Provorov has one goal and 12 assists for Carolina.

In the crease, Columbus' Spencer Martin is 1-5-1 this season, collecting 210 saves and giving up 24 goals (3.4 goals against average) with an .897 save percentage (39th in the league).

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 13th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.86 24th 22nd 3.42 Goals Allowed 3.48 26th 4th 33.2 Shots 30.4 18th 1st 25.3 Shots Allowed 33.1 28th 11th 22.22% Power Play % 10.45% 28th 25th 74.63% Penalty Kill % 88.52% 3rd

