The Carolina Hurricanes (11-8) and Columbus Blue Jackets (6-11-4) square off at PNC Arena on Sunday, November 26 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO. The Hurricanes fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 8-2 in their last outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Hurricanes have put up a 6-4-0 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 30 total goals (seven power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 21.2%) while conceding 29 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will emerge victorious in Sunday's hockey action.

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-300)

Hurricanes (-300) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 4-0-4 in overtime contests on their way to an 11-8 overall record.

Carolina is 4-1-0 (eight points) in its five games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Hurricanes registered just one goal, they lost both times.

Carolina has lost both games this season when it scored two goals.

The Hurricanes are 11-3-0 in the 14 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 22 points).

In the 11 games when Carolina has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 14 points after finishing 7-4-0.

In the 15 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 10-5-0 (20 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 14th 3.32 Goals Scored 2.86 24th 22nd 3.42 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 4th 33.2 Shots 30.4 18th 1st 25.3 Shots Allowed 33.1 28th 11th 22.22% Power Play % 10.45% 28th 25th 74.63% Penalty Kill % 88.52% 2nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.