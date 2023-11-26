Coming off a loss last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Columbus Blue Jackets (who won their most recent game) on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET.

You can watch along on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO to see the Hurricanes play the Blue Jackets.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 19th in goals against, allowing 65 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

The Hurricanes' 63 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 16 5 11 16 11 7 54.5% Seth Jarvis 19 8 7 15 5 11 50.4% Teuvo Teravainen 19 10 4 14 8 8 50% Brady Skjei 19 2 11 13 4 7 - Martin Necas 19 6 7 13 9 5 37%

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets' total of 73 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 28th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have 60 goals this season (2.9 per game), 20th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Blue Jackets are 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players