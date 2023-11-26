Player props are available for Paolo Banchero and LaMelo Ball, among others, when the Orlando Magic host the Charlotte Hornets at Amway Center on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Hornets vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +112) 7.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -147)

Ball is averaging 25.9 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.6 less than Sunday's over/under.

He has grabbed 5.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Sunday's game (6.5).

Ball averages 8.6 assists, 1.1 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Ball's 3.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Mark Williams Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -118)

Mark Williams has racked up 13.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 10.4 is 0.9 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (9.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -106)

Banchero has scored 19.6 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

He has pulled down 6.4 rebounds per game, 1.1 less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (7.5).

Banchero has averaged 4.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

Banchero's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -118)

Franz Wagner is scoring 18.9 points per game this season, 1.6 less than his over/under on Sunday.

He has collected 5.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Sunday.

Wagner has picked up 3.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Sunday (3.5).

He has knocked down 1.5 three-pointers per game, equal to his prop bet total for Sunday.

