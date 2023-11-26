How to Watch the Hornets vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (11-5) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (5-9) on November 26, 2023 at Amway Center.
Hornets vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Hornets vs Magic Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets are shooting 47% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 46.3% the Magic's opponents have shot this season.
- Charlotte has compiled a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.3% from the field.
- The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at ninth.
- The Hornets average 7.1 more points per game (113.9) than the Magic allow (106.8).
- When it scores more than 106.8 points, Charlotte is 5-6.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets average 111.3 points per game at home, 7.3 fewer points than on the road (118.6). On defense they allow 120.1 per game, 4.3 fewer points than away (124.4).
- Charlotte is conceding fewer points at home (120.1 per game) than on the road (124.4).
- At home the Hornets are averaging 25.3 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (25.2).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nick Richards
|Out
|Concussion
|P.J. Washington
|Questionable
|Foot
|Terry Rozier
|Questionable
|Groin
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
|James Bouknight
|Out
|Knee
