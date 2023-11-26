How to Watch the Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Greensboro Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-5) will be looking to stop a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison
- The Runnin' Bulldogs average 7.7 more points per game (58.4) than the Spartans allow their opponents to score (50.7).
- Gardner-Webb has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 50.7 points.
- UNC Greensboro is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 58.4 points.
- The Spartans score 23 fewer points per game (68) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (91).
- This year the Spartans are shooting 43.3% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs concede.
Gardner-Webb Leaders
- Ashley Hawkins: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 46.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Lauren Bailey: 9.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Micahla Funderburk: 8.8 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
- Nyla Walker: 7.8 PTS, 26.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
- Grace Pack: 4.8 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)
Gardner-Webb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Richmond
|L 80-53
|Paul Porter Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Charlotte
|L 93-43
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|L 90-78
|TD Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Furman
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
