The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-5) will be looking to stop a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. UNC Greensboro Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs average 7.7 more points per game (58.4) than the Spartans allow their opponents to score (50.7).

Gardner-Webb has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 50.7 points.

UNC Greensboro is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 58.4 points.

The Spartans score 23 fewer points per game (68) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (91).

This year the Spartans are shooting 43.3% from the field, 5.6% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs concede.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 46.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

13.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 46.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Lauren Bailey: 9.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

9.8 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Micahla Funderburk: 8.8 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

8.8 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Nyla Walker: 7.8 PTS, 26.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)

7.8 PTS, 26.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18) Grace Pack: 4.8 PTS, 25.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

