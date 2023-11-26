How to Watch the Duke vs. North Carolina Central Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-2) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Duke vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 75 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 61.6 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
- North Carolina Central has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 61.6 points.
- Duke has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 75 points.
- The Blue Devils average 10.6 more points per game (75.6) than the Eagles allow (65).
- When Duke totals more than 65 points, it is 3-1.
- When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 75.6 points, it is 3-0.
- The Blue Devils are making 43.8% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Eagles allow to opponents (40.1%).
- The Eagles' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is four higher than the Blue Devils have given up.
Duke Leaders
- Oluchi Okananwa: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)
- Taina Mair: 11.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Ashlon Jackson: 12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
- Camilla Emsbo: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 60 FG%
- Kennedy Brown: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 39.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Columbia
|W 66-62
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/16/2023
|Davidson
|L 69-62
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/19/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 82-79
|Maples Pavilion
|11/26/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/30/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
