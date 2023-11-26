The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-2) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 75 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 61.6 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.
  • North Carolina Central has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 61.6 points.
  • Duke has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 75 points.
  • The Blue Devils average 10.6 more points per game (75.6) than the Eagles allow (65).
  • When Duke totals more than 65 points, it is 3-1.
  • When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 75.6 points, it is 3-0.
  • The Blue Devils are making 43.8% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Eagles allow to opponents (40.1%).
  • The Eagles' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is four higher than the Blue Devils have given up.

Duke Leaders

  • Oluchi Okananwa: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)
  • Taina Mair: 11.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Ashlon Jackson: 12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
  • Camilla Emsbo: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 60 FG%
  • Kennedy Brown: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 39.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Columbia W 66-62 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/16/2023 Davidson L 69-62 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/19/2023 @ Stanford L 82-79 Maples Pavilion
11/26/2023 North Carolina Central - Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/30/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
12/3/2023 South Carolina - Cameron Indoor Stadium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.