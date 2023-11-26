The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-2) will look to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Duke vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 75 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 61.6 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.

North Carolina Central has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 61.6 points.

Duke has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 75 points.

The Blue Devils average 10.6 more points per game (75.6) than the Eagles allow (65).

When Duke totals more than 65 points, it is 3-1.

When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 75.6 points, it is 3-0.

The Blue Devils are making 43.8% of their shots from the field, 3.7% higher than the Eagles allow to opponents (40.1%).

The Eagles' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is four higher than the Blue Devils have given up.

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.2 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8) Taina Mair: 11.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

11.4 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Ashlon Jackson: 12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Camilla Emsbo: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 60 FG%

7.6 PTS, 2.4 BLK, 60 FG% Kennedy Brown: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 39.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

Duke Schedule