Sunday's game that pits the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) versus the Austin Peay Governors (3-3) at George M. Holmes Convocation Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-63 in favor of Appalachian State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 26.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Appalachian State vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Appalachian State vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 75, Austin Peay 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Appalachian State vs. Austin Peay

Computer Predicted Spread: Appalachian State (-12.1)

Appalachian State (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 137.9

Both Appalachian State and Austin Peay are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Mountaineers are 3-1-0 and the Governors are 1-3-0.

Appalachian State Performance Insights

The Mountaineers have a +55 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11 points per game. They're putting up 77.8 points per game to rank 136th in college basketball and are giving up 66.8 per outing to rank 118th in college basketball.

Appalachian State grabs 40.8 rebounds per game (19th in college basketball) while allowing 33.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.6 boards per game.

Appalachian State makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (161st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8 on average.

The Mountaineers' 95.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 158th in college basketball, and the 82.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 75th in college basketball.

Appalachian State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10 per game (60th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.8 (215th in college basketball).

