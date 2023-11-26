The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) take the court against the Austin Peay Governors (3-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Appalachian State Stats Insights

The Mountaineers are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Governors allow to opponents.

Appalachian State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 14th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Governors rank 185th.

The 77.8 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 11.3 more points than the Governors allow (66.5).

When Appalachian State totals more than 66.5 points, it is 3-2.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State averaged 74.9 points per game last year at home, which was 8.4 more points than it averaged in road games (66.5).

In 2022-23, the Mountaineers gave up 62.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 67.7.

Appalachian State drained 7.8 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in away games (7.6). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% when playing at home and 35.1% when playing on the road.

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule