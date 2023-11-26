The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) take the court against the Austin Peay Governors (3-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023 on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. Austin Peay Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Appalachian State Stats Insights

  • The Mountaineers are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.7% the Governors allow to opponents.
  • Appalachian State has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 14th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Governors rank 185th.
  • The 77.8 points per game the Mountaineers put up are 11.3 more points than the Governors allow (66.5).
  • When Appalachian State totals more than 66.5 points, it is 3-2.

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Appalachian State averaged 74.9 points per game last year at home, which was 8.4 more points than it averaged in road games (66.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Mountaineers gave up 62.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 67.7.
  • Appalachian State drained 7.8 treys per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in away games (7.6). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.7% when playing at home and 35.1% when playing on the road.

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Oregon State L 81-71 Gill Coliseum
11/21/2023 UNC Wilmington W 86-56 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 Murray State W 67-57 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/26/2023 Austin Peay - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
11/29/2023 East Tennessee State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Auburn - George M. Holmes Convocation Center

