Week 13 Pac-12 Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 13 college football schedule includes six games with Pac-12 teams involved. Check out the article below for up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Week 13 Pac-12 Results
Oregon 31 Oregon State 7
- Pregame Favorite: Oregon (-14)
- Pregame Total: 61.5
Oregon Leaders
- Passing: Bo Nix (33-for-40, 367 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jordan James (7 ATT, 43 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Tez Johnson (13 TAR, 11 REC, 137 YDS)
Oregon State Leaders
- Passing: D.J. Uiagalelei (19-for-35, 220 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Damien Martinez (13 ATT, 38 YDS)
- Receiving: Anthony Gould (12 TAR, 6 REC, 85 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Oregon
|Oregon State
|480
|Total Yards
|273
|367
|Passing Yards
|220
|113
|Rushing Yards
|53
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming Week 13 Pac-12 Games
Colorado Buffaloes at Utah Utes
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Utah (-20.5)
No. 16 Arizona Wildcats at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arizona (-12.5)
Washington State Cougars at No. 4 Washington Huskies
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Washington (-15.5)
No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-25.5)
California Golden Bears at UCLA Bruins
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Rose Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCLA (-9)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.