ACC opponents match up when the Syracuse Orange (5-6) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-7) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome.

On offense, Syracuse ranks 93rd in the FBS with 349.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 69th in total defense (381.6 yards allowed per contest). Wake Forest has been struggling offensively, ranking 15th-worst in the FBS with 19.3 points per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, giving up 26.5 points per contest (65th-ranked).

Find out how to watch this matchup on The CW in the article below.

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Wake Forest Syracuse 321.4 (112th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.1 (99th) 379.3 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.6 (63rd) 131.3 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.7 (40th) 190.1 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 170.4 (117th) 20 (117th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (106th) 14 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (17th)

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis has compiled 1,539 yards (139.9 ypg) while completing 59.4% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 128 yards with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Demond Claiborne, has carried the ball 137 times for 586 yards (53.3 per game) with five touchdowns.

Justice Ellison has rushed for 510 yards on 109 carries.

Jahmal Banks' 563 receiving yards (51.2 yards per game) are a team high. He has 52 catches on 84 targets with three touchdowns.

Taylor Morin has put up a 477-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 34 passes on 57 targets.

Ke'Shawn Williams' 38 grabs (on 57 targets) have netted him 384 yards (34.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,518 yards, completing 62.3% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 414 yards (37.6 ypg) on 104 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has carried the ball 192 times for a team-high 917 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times as a runner. He's also tacked on 35 catches for 197 yards (17.9 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Damien Alford's team-high 401 yards as a receiver have come on 25 receptions (out of 47 targets) with one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher has caught 25 passes for 375 yards (34.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Donovan Brown has been the target of 39 passes and compiled 25 receptions for 309 yards, an average of 28.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

