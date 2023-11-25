Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 25, when the Syracuse Orange and Wake Forest Demon Deacons go head to head at 2:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Orange. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Syracuse (-2) Over (43.5) Syracuse 25, Wake Forest 20

Week 13 ACC Predictions

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Demon Deacons.

The Demon Deacons' ATS record is 4-6-0 this season.

Wake Forest is 2-2 against the spread when an underdog by 2 points or more this year.

Three of the Demon Deacons' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (30%).

The average over/under in Wake Forest games this season is 7.0 more points than the point total of 43.5 for this outing.

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

The Orange have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

The Orange are 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

Syracuse has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

The Orange have played 10 games this year and three of them have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 43.5 points, 8.1 fewer than the average total in this season's Syracuse contests.

Demon Deacons vs. Orange 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Syracuse 24.6 23.1 33.2 14.2 15.4 34.0 Wake Forest 19.3 26.5 22.0 25.2 16.0 28.0

