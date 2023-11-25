The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5) will look to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Alico Arena. This game is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Wilmington vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

The Seahawks have shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.

This season, UNC Wilmington has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.

The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 277th.

The Seahawks put up 12.4 more points per game (88.6) than the Eagles give up (76.2).

UNC Wilmington has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 76.2 points.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, UNC Wilmington scored 12.3 more points per game at home (75.5) than on the road (63.2).

The Seahawks gave up 61 points per game at home last season, and 68.4 on the road.

UNC Wilmington knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (5.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (30.6%).

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule