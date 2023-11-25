The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5) will look to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Alico Arena. This game is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UNC Wilmington vs. FGCU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CAA Games

UNC Wilmington Stats Insights

  • The Seahawks have shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
  • This season, UNC Wilmington has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 277th.
  • The Seahawks put up 12.4 more points per game (88.6) than the Eagles give up (76.2).
  • UNC Wilmington has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 76.2 points.

UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UNC Wilmington scored 12.3 more points per game at home (75.5) than on the road (63.2).
  • The Seahawks gave up 61 points per game at home last season, and 68.4 on the road.
  • UNC Wilmington knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (5.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (30.6%).

UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Columbia International W 116-80 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
11/20/2023 Murray State W 83-81 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/21/2023 Appalachian State L 86-56 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/25/2023 @ FGCU - Alico Arena
11/30/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena

