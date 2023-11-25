How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. FGCU on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (1-5) will look to stop a four-game losing skid when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Alico Arena. This game is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UNC Wilmington vs. FGCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other CAA Games
- UMBC vs William & Mary (2:00 PM ET | November 25)
- Northeastern vs Princeton (2:00 PM ET | November 25)
- N.C. A&T vs Samford (3:00 PM ET | November 25)
UNC Wilmington Stats Insights
- The Seahawks have shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
- This season, UNC Wilmington has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.
- The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Seahawks rank 277th.
- The Seahawks put up 12.4 more points per game (88.6) than the Eagles give up (76.2).
- UNC Wilmington has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 76.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
UNC Wilmington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, UNC Wilmington scored 12.3 more points per game at home (75.5) than on the road (63.2).
- The Seahawks gave up 61 points per game at home last season, and 68.4 on the road.
- UNC Wilmington knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (5.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (30.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Wilmington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Columbia International
|W 116-80
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Murray State
|W 83-81
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/21/2023
|Appalachian State
|L 86-56
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ FGCU
|-
|Alico Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.