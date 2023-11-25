The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-0) will play the UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available via FloHoops.

UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Game Information

UNC Greensboro Top Players (2022-23)

Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Keondre Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Mohammed Abdulsalam: 7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Mikeal Brown-Jones: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Kobe Langley: 5.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Delaware Players to Watch

Christian Ray: 9.2 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 9.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Jyare Davis: 19.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jalun Trent: 9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.4 BLK Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 11.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Niels Lane: 9.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Delaware Rank Delaware AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 72.1 166th 199th 70.7 Points Allowed 64.5 36th 312th 29.1 Rebounds 33.5 74th 289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 266th 6.6 3pt Made 7.9 112th 281st 11.8 Assists 14.5 75th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

