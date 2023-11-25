The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-0) hope to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The contest airs on FloHoops.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware matchup.

UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNC Greensboro Moneyline Delaware Moneyline BetMGM UNC Greensboro (-3.5) 137.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UNC Greensboro (-3.5) 137.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Betting Trends (2022-23)

UNC Greensboro went 13-14-0 ATS last season.

Spartans games went over the point total 12 out of 27 times last season.

Delaware put together an 11-17-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 15 of the Fightin' Blue Hens' games last year hit the over.

