How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-0) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
- Mercer vs Western Michigan (1:30 PM ET | November 25)
- N.C. A&T vs Samford (3:00 PM ET | November 25)
- Wofford vs UNC Asheville (4:30 PM ET | November 25)
UNC Greensboro Stats Insights
- Last season, the Spartans had a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Fightin' Blue Hens' opponents made.
- In games UNC Greensboro shot higher than 45.0% from the field, it went 13-0 overall.
- The Spartans were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fightin' Blue Hens finished 312th.
- Last year, the Spartans put up 72.1 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 70.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens allowed.
- UNC Greensboro went 15-1 last season when scoring more than 70.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UNC Greensboro fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 76.1 points per game, compared to 70.5 per game in away games.
- The Spartans surrendered 61.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.0 in away games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, UNC Greensboro fared better in home games last year, sinking 8.4 threes per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.9 threes per game and a 35.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 74-70
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|@ Arkansas
|W 78-72
|Bud Walton Arena
|11/24/2023
|UMKC
|W 76-64
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/1/2023
|William Peace
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.