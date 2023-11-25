The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-0) aim to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

UNC Greensboro vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

UNC Greensboro Stats Insights

Last season, the Spartans had a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.0% of shots the Fightin' Blue Hens' opponents made.

In games UNC Greensboro shot higher than 45.0% from the field, it went 13-0 overall.

The Spartans were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fightin' Blue Hens finished 312th.

Last year, the Spartans put up 72.1 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 70.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens allowed.

UNC Greensboro went 15-1 last season when scoring more than 70.7 points.

UNC Greensboro Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UNC Greensboro fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 76.1 points per game, compared to 70.5 per game in away games.

The Spartans surrendered 61.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 66.0 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, UNC Greensboro fared better in home games last year, sinking 8.4 threes per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.9 threes per game and a 35.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

UNC Greensboro Upcoming Schedule