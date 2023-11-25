How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Wofford on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Wofford Terriers (2-3) will look to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bell Centre. This game is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
UNC Asheville vs. Wofford Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
UNC Asheville Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 49.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Terriers allow to opponents.
- UNC Asheville is 2-0 when it shoots better than 46.7% from the field.
- The Terriers are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 93rd.
- The 89.2 points per game the Bulldogs average are only 4.8 more points than the Terriers allow (84.4).
- UNC Asheville has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 84.4 points.
UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, UNC Asheville posted 7.7 more points per game (79.6) than it did away from home (71.9).
- At home, the Bulldogs gave up 9.5 fewer points per game (63.4) than in away games (72.9).
- At home, UNC Asheville averaged 0.1 fewer treys per game (7.7) than in away games (7.8). However, it had a better three-point percentage at home (42.4%) compared to in away games (37.1%).
UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Carolina University
|W 117-54
|Kimmel Arena
|11/18/2023
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|W 114-59
|Kimmel Arena
|11/24/2023
|Lipscomb
|L 86-75
|Bell Centre
|11/25/2023
|Wofford
|-
|Bell Centre
|11/26/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|Place Bell Arena
|12/1/2023
|Johnson (TN)
|-
|Kimmel Arena
