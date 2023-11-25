Queens vs. Richmond November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Richmond Spiders (1-0) will face the Queens Royals (0-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Queens vs. Richmond Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Queens Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Richmond Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Burton: 19.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Neal Quinn: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Isaiah Bigelow: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Matt Grace: 8.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jason Nelson: 8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Queens vs. Richmond Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Richmond Rank
|Richmond AVG
|Queens AVG
|Queens Rank
|249th
|68.9
|Points Scored
|77.7
|41st
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|74.6
|305th
|258th
|30.5
|Rebounds
|34.8
|35th
|338th
|6.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|72nd
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|9.2
|25th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
