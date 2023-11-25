The Queens Royals (3-3) play the Richmond Spiders (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Robins Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Richmond vs. Queens matchup.

Queens vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Queens vs. Richmond Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Queens vs. Richmond Betting Trends

Queens has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Richmond has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, two of the Spiders games have hit the over.

