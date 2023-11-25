Queens vs. Richmond: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 25
The Queens Royals (3-3) play the Richmond Spiders (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Robins Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Richmond vs. Queens matchup.
Queens vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Queens vs. Richmond Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Richmond Moneyline
|Queens Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Richmond (-12.5)
|141.5
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|Richmond (-11.5)
|141.5
|-900
|+540
Queens vs. Richmond Betting Trends
- Queens has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Richmond has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, two of the Spiders games have hit the over.
