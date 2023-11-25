The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) carry college football's 13th-ranked running game into a clash with the NC State Wolfpack (8-3), who have the No. 17 run defense in the country, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Tar Heels are only 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 54.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. NC State matchup.

North Carolina vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Carolina vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-2.5) 54.5 -145 +120 FanDuel North Carolina (-3) 55.5 -150 +125

Week 13 Odds

North Carolina vs. NC State Betting Trends

North Carolina has covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Tar Heels have an ATS record of 5-4.

NC State has compiled a 5-4-1 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year, the Wolfpack have an ATS record of 3-2-1.

North Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

