ACC opponents match up when the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) and the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Offensively, North Carolina has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best in the FBS by totaling 38.1 points per game. The Tar Heels rank 64th on defense (26 points allowed per game). With 25.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, NC State ranks 78th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 30th, allowing 20.2 points per game.

Below in this story, we will give all the details you need to know about how to see this game on ACC Network.

North Carolina vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

North Carolina vs. NC State Key Statistics

North Carolina NC State 514.8 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332 (107th) 396.2 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318 (20th) 203.2 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.3 (81st) 311.6 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.7 (111th) 11 (21st) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (48th) 20 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (11th)

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye has thrown for 3,354 yards, completing 63.8% of his passes and tossing 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 343 yards (31.2 ypg) on 103 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Omarion Hampton has carried the ball 225 times for a team-high 1,414 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 15 times. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 204 yards (18.5 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Devontez Walker has hauled in 39 catches for 670 yards (60.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

J.J. Jones has hauled in 38 passes while averaging 54.2 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Bryson Nesbit has been the target of 59 passes and compiled 38 catches for 537 yards, an average of 48.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 1,285 yards (116.8 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 61.1% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 522 yards (47.5 ypg) on 117 carries with six touchdowns.

Kendrick Raphael has piled up 252 yards (on 53 carries) with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion has totaled 57 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 636 (57.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 86 times and has eight touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has caught 11 passes and compiled 195 receiving yards (17.7 per game).

Keyon Lesane's 23 receptions (on 40 targets) have netted him 181 yards (16.5 ypg).

