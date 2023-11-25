North Carolina vs. Kansas State November 25 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) face the Kansas State Wildcats (5-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
North Carolina vs. Kansas State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Alyssa Ustby: 12.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 3 AST, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Deja Kelly: 15 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maria Gakdeng: 11.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Indya Nivar: 6.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Lexi Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Kansas State Players to Watch
