Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 25, when the NC State Wolfpack and North Carolina Tar Heels go head to head at 8:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Wolfpack. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

North Carolina vs. NC State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction NC State (+2.5) Toss Up (55) NC State 29, North Carolina 25

Week 13 ACC Predictions

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tar Heels a 58.3% chance to win.

The Tar Heels' record against the spread is 5-5-0.

North Carolina is 5-4 ATS when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Out of 10 Tar Heels games so far this year, five have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 55 points, 4.5 fewer than the average total in this season's North Carolina contests.

NC State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wolfpack have a 46.5% chance to win.

The Wolfpack are 5-4-1 against the spread this year.

NC State has a 3-2-1 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 2.5 points or more.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Wolfpack's 10 games with a set total.

The average total in NC State games this season is 8.9 fewer points than the point total of 55 for this outing.

Tar Heels vs. Wolfpack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 38.1 26 40.7 24 34.3 33.7 NC State 25.7 20.2 28.5 21.5 22.4 18.6

