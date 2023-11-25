Best Bets & Odds for the North Carolina vs. NC State Game – Saturday, November 25
The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) and NC State Wolfpack (8-3) will battle in a clash of ACC rivals at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina. We list the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is North Carolina vs. NC State?
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: NC State 29, North Carolina 26
- North Carolina has won 75% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (6-2).
- The Tar Heels have gone 3-2 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (75%).
- This season, NC State has won three out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Wolfpack have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tar Heels' implied win probability is 58.3%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
NC State (+2.5)
- In 10 North Carolina games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Tar Heels have an against the spread record of 5-4 in their nine games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.
- In 10 games played NC State has recorded five wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Wolfpack have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-2-1 ATS in those matchups.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (56)
- Six of North Carolina's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 56 points.
- This season, three of NC State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 56 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 63.8 points per game, 7.8 points more than the total of 56 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
North Carolina
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.5
|58.1
|62.8
|Implied Total AVG
|36.7
|37.3
|35.3
|ATS Record
|5-5-0
|4-3-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-5-0
|4-3-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-2
|5-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
NC State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.1
|47.9
|44.3
|Implied Total AVG
|26.3
|27.2
|25.4
|ATS Record
|5-4-1
|3-1-1
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-7-0
|2-3-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|1-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|2-2
|1-1
