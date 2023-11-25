Saturday's contest that pits the Kansas State Wildcats (5-0) against the North Carolina Tar Heels (5-0) at Hertz Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-54 in favor of Kansas State, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 25.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Tar Heels claimed a 54-51 win over Vermont.

North Carolina vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida

North Carolina vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 67, North Carolina 54

Other ACC Predictions

North Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Tar Heels have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (two).

North Carolina has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (three).

North Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Davidson (No. 76) on November 12

54-51 over Vermont (No. 162) on November 24

68-39 at home over Elon (No. 259) on November 18

62-32 at home over Hampton (No. 339) on November 15

102-49 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 349) on November 8

North Carolina Leaders

Alyssa Ustby: 12.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.6 FG%

12.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 44.6 FG% Deja Kelly: 15 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

15 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Maria Gakdeng: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 67.6 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 67.6 FG% Indya Nivar: 6.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

6.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Lexi Donarski: 10.6 PTS, 40 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels' +119 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 23.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 72 points per game (107th in college basketball) while allowing 48.2 per contest (eighth in college basketball).

