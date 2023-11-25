In a Week 13 schedule that includes plenty of thrilling matchups, fans from North Carolina should tune in to see the North Carolina Tar Heels versus the NC State Wolfpack.

College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week

Pittsburgh Panthers at Duke Blue Devils

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

Fubo Favorite: Duke (-5)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: East Carolina (-3)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Syracuse Orange

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25 Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Syracuse (-2.5)

North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25 Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

E. Claiborne Robins Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Five Star Stadium

Five Star Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Georgia Southern Eagles at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Kidd Brewer Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Favorite: Appalachian State (-9.5)

Charlotte 49ers at South Florida Bulls

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Favorite: South Florida (-6.5)

North Carolina Tar Heels at NC State Wolfpack

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

Fubo Favorite: North Carolina (-2.5)

