On the 2023 college football postseason slate, fans of schools in North Carolina should have their eyes on the NC State Wolfpack versus the Kansas State Wildcats in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week

North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

E. Claiborne Robins Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs at Mercer Bears

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Five Star Stadium

Five Star Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

FBC Mortgage Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)

North Carolina Tar Heels at West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Date: Wednesday, December 27

Wednesday, December 27 Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: West Virginia (-6.5)

No. 19 NC State Wolfpack at Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Date: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Venue: Camping World Stadium

Camping World Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Kansas State (-3)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!