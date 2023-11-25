The North Carolina Central Eagles (9-2) visit the Richmond Spiders (8-3) at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Richmond is averaging 27.6 points per game on offense (46th in the FCS), and ranks 27th on the other side of the ball with 21.7 points allowed per game. North Carolina Central's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks seventh-best in the FCS with 36.6 points per game. In terms of defense, it is giving up 26.9 points per game, which ranks 71st.

North Carolina Central vs. Richmond Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

North Carolina Central vs. Richmond Key Statistics

North Carolina Central Richmond 376 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.5 (81st) 335.5 (52nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.3 (64th) 162 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.8 (78th) 214 (53rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.6 (68th) 2 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (49th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard has thrown for 1,915 yards (174.1 ypg) to lead North Carolina Central, completing 61% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 579 yards (52.6 ypg) on 99 carries with 15 touchdowns.

Latrell Collier has run the ball 146 times for 684 yards, with eight touchdowns. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown.

Devin Smith's 505 receiving yards (45.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 34 receptions on 33 targets with four touchdowns.

Joaquin Davis has collected 404 receiving yards (36.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Quentin McCall has racked up 278 reciving yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Richmond Stats Leaders

Kyle Wickersham leads Richmond with 1,033 yards (93.9 ypg) on 108-of-145 passing with seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 332 rushing yards on 84 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Savon Smith has carried the ball 126 times for a team-high 608 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Nick DeGennaro's team-high 710 yards as a receiver have come on 55 receptions (out of 57 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has put up a 294-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes on 19 targets.

Ja'Vion Griffin has been the target of 14 passes and hauled in 13 catches for 198 yards, an average of 18 yards per contest.

