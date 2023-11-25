Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 25, when the Richmond Spiders and North Carolina Central Eagles match up at 2:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Spiders. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

North Carolina Central vs. Richmond Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Richmond (-5.1) 55.6 Richmond 30, North Carolina Central 25

North Carolina Central Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record last year.

Eagles games went over the point total seven out of 10 times last year.

Richmond Betting Info (2023)

Against the spread, the Spiders are 4-2-0 this year.

The Spiders have seen five of its six games hit the over.

Eagles vs. Spiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Richmond 27.6 21.7 31 20.3 23.6 23.4 North Carolina Central 36.6 26.9 50.2 27 21.4 31.6

