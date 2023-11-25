North Carolina Central vs. Richmond Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 25
Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 25, when the Richmond Spiders and North Carolina Central Eagles match up at 2:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Spiders. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
North Carolina Central vs. Richmond Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Richmond (-5.1)
|55.6
|Richmond 30, North Carolina Central 25
North Carolina Central Betting Info (2022)
- The Eagles compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record last year.
- Eagles games went over the point total seven out of 10 times last year.
Richmond Betting Info (2023)
- Against the spread, the Spiders are 4-2-0 this year.
- The Spiders have seen five of its six games hit the over.
Eagles vs. Spiders 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Richmond
|27.6
|21.7
|31
|20.3
|23.6
|23.4
|North Carolina Central
|36.6
|26.9
|50.2
|27
|21.4
|31.6
