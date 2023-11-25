The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) will test their 13th-ranked rushing attack against the NC State Wolfpack (8-3), who have the No. 81 rush defense in the nation, on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Tar Heels are favored by only 2.5 points in the game. The point total for the game is set at 55.

North Carolina ranks 92nd in total defense this season (396.2 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the FBS with 514.8 total yards per game. In terms of points scored NC State ranks 78th in the FBS (25.7 points per game), and it is 30th on defense (20.2 points allowed per contest).

NC State vs. North Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

North Carolina vs NC State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline North Carolina -2.5 -110 -110 55 -110 -110 -140 +115

NC State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Wolfpack are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 339.3 yards per game (-71-worst in college football). Defensively, however, they are conceding 268.0 (16th-best).

The Wolfpack are scoring 27.0 points per game in their past three games (17th-worst in college football), and conceding 13.3 per game (21st-best).

In its past three games, NC State has thrown for 151.3 yards per game (-90-worst in the nation), and conceded 184.7 through the air (88th).

Just looing at rushing yards during the past three games, the Wolfpack are 66th in college football (188.0 per game), and 28th in that category defensively (83.3 conceded per game).

The Wolfpack are unbeaten against the spread and 2-1 overall in their last three contests.

In its past three contests, NC State has hit the over once.

Week 13 ACC Betting Trends

NC State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, NC State has put together a 5-4-1 record against the spread.

The Wolfpack are 3-2-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

NC State has gone over in three of their 10 games with a set total (30%).

NC State has been an underdog in six games this season and won three (50%) of those contests.

NC State has a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +115 on the moneyline.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 1,285 yards (116.8 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 61.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 522 yards (47.5 ypg) on 117 carries with six touchdowns.

Kendrick Raphael has taken 53 carries and totaled 252 yards with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion leads his squad with 636 receiving yards on 57 catches with eight touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has put together a 195-yard season so far. He's caught 11 passes on 24 targets.

Keyon Lesane's 23 receptions (on 40 targets) have netted him 181 yards (16.5 ypg).

Davin Vann has 6.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 5.0 TFL and 33 tackles.

Payton Wilson is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 119 tackles, 12.0 TFL, five sacks, and two interceptions.

Sean Brown has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 54 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended.

