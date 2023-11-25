The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) and their 13th-ranked rushing offense will play the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) and their 17th-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Tar Heels are favored by only 2.5 points. An over/under of 54.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the North Carolina vs. NC State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

NC State vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

NC State vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina (-2.5) 54.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina (-3) 55.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with FanDuel

NC State vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

NC State has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing five times.

The Wolfpack are 3-2-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

North Carolina has covered five times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

When playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season, the Tar Heels have an ATS record of 5-4.

