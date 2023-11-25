The North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the NC State Wolfpack (8-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in an ACC clash.

Offensively, North Carolina has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best in the FBS by putting up 38.1 points per game. The Tar Heels rank 64th on defense (26 points allowed per game). NC State ranks 78th in the FBS with 25.7 points per game on offense, and it ranks 30th with 20.2 points given up per game on defense.

NC State vs. North Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

NC State vs. North Carolina Key Statistics

NC State North Carolina 332 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 514.8 (4th) 318 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.2 (80th) 148.3 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.2 (13th) 183.7 (111th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.6 (9th) 14 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (21st) 21 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (17th)

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State this season. He has 1,285 passing yards (116.8 per game) while completing 61.1% of his passes. He's thrown eight touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 522 yards (47.5 ypg) on 117 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Kendrick Raphael has piled up 53 carries and totaled 252 yards with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion leads his team with 636 receiving yards on 57 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has caught 11 passes and compiled 195 receiving yards (17.7 per game).

Keyon Lesane's 23 grabs (on 40 targets) have netted him 181 yards (16.5 ypg).

North Carolina Stats Leaders

Drake Maye leads North Carolina with 3,354 yards (304.9 ypg) on 247-of-387 passing with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 343 rushing yards on 103 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Omarion Hampton, has carried the ball 225 times for 1,414 yards (128.5 per game), scoring 15 times. He's also caught 24 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown.

Devontez Walker has hauled in 39 receptions for 670 yards (60.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

J.J. Jones has hauled in 38 receptions totaling 596 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Bryson Nesbit has compiled 38 grabs for 537 yards, an average of 48.8 yards per game. He's scored five times as a receiver this season.

