A pair of streaking squads square off when the NC State Wolfpack (6-0) host the Colorado Buffaloes (6-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Wolfpack are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Buffaloes, winners of six in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ACC Games

NC State vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes score an average of 88.7 points per game, 35.9 more points than the 52.8 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.

Colorado has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 52.8 points.

NC State's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 88.7 points.

The 82.7 points per game the Wolfpack average are 20.5 more points than the Buffaloes give up (62.2).

NC State has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 62.2 points.

Colorado has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 82.7 points.

This season the Wolfpack are shooting 47.6% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Buffaloes concede.

The Buffaloes make 52.7% of their shots from the field, 22.2% higher than the Wolfpack's defensive field-goal percentage.

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 14.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

14.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Aziaha James: 16.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

16.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Madison Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

11.2 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17) Mimi Collins: 10.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

10.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Zoe Brooks: 9.8 PTS, 49 FG%

NC State Schedule