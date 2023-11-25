How to Watch the NC State vs. Colorado Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NC State Wolfpack (6-0) will try to extend a six-game win streak when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (6-0) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Buffaloes have also won six games in a row.
NC State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NC State vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison
- The Buffaloes' 88.7 points per game are 35.9 more points than the 52.8 the Wolfpack allow to opponents.
- Colorado has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 52.8 points.
- NC State is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 88.7 points.
- The 82.7 points per game the Wolfpack average are 20.5 more points than the Buffaloes give up (62.2).
- NC State is 6-0 when scoring more than 62.2 points.
- When Colorado gives up fewer than 82.7 points, it is 6-0.
- The Wolfpack are making 47.6% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Buffaloes allow to opponents (41%).
- The Buffaloes make 52.7% of their shots from the field, 22.2% higher than the Wolfpack's defensive field-goal percentage.
NC State Leaders
- Aaronette Vonleh: 18.3 PTS, 70.8 FG%
- Jaylyn Sherrod: 13.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 50.9 FG%
- Frida Formann: 12.8 PTS, 2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35)
- Quay Miller: 9.7 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)
- Tameiya Sadler: 7 PTS, 2.7 STL, 48.6 FG%
Colorado Leaders
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 67-58
|Reynolds Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Kentucky
|W 84-55
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 79-45
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Colorado
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/29/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ SMU
|W 84-69
|Moody Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 77-60
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/24/2023
|Kentucky
|W 96-53
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|NC State
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/28/2023
|Boston University
|-
|CU Events Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Air Force
|-
|Clune Arena
