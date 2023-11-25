In the game between the NC State Wolfpack and North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, November 25 at 8:00 PM, our projection system expects the Wolfpack to emerge victorious. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

NC State vs. North Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction NC State (+2.5) Toss Up (55) NC State 29, North Carolina 25

Week 13 ACC Predictions

NC State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Wolfpack based on the moneyline is 46.5%.

The Wolfpack are 5-4-1 ATS this year.

NC State is a 3-2-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

Three of the Wolfpack's 10 games with a set total have hit the over (30%).

The average over/under in NC State games this season is 8.9 less points than the point total of 55 for this outing.

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tar Heels a 58.3% chance to win.

The Tar Heels are 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

North Carolina has an ATS record of 5-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

This year, five of the Tar Heels' 10 games have hit the over.

The point total average for North Carolina games this season is 59.5, 4.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Wolfpack vs. Tar Heels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 38.1 26.0 40.7 24.0 34.3 33.7 NC State 25.7 20.2 28.5 21.5 22.4 18.6

