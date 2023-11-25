Saturday's contest features the NC State Wolfpack (6-0) and the Colorado Buffaloes (6-0) matching up at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 73-72 win for NC State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Wolfpack head into this game following a 79-45 victory over Cincinnati on Friday.

NC State vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NC State vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: NC State 73, Colorado 72

Other ACC Predictions

NC State Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 6 UConn Huskies on November 12, the Wolfpack picked up their best win of the season, a 92-81 home victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Wolfpack are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

NC State has one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

The Wolfpack have two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

NC State 2023-24 Best Wins

92-81 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on November 12

67-58 at home over Rhode Island (No. 51) on November 19

79-45 over Cincinnati (No. 111) on November 24

84-55 over Kentucky (No. 144) on November 23

84-43 at home over Charlotte (No. 170) on November 7

NC State Leaders

Saniya Rivers: 14.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

14.2 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Aziaha James: 16.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

16.8 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31) Madison Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

11.2 PTS, 55.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17) Mimi Collins: 10.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

10.2 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Zoe Brooks: 9.8 PTS, 49.0 FG%

NC State Performance Insights

The Wolfpack average 82.7 points per game (33rd in college basketball) while giving up 52.8 per contest (37th in college basketball). They have a +179 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 29.9 points per game.

