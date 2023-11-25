The UT Arlington Mavericks (0-5) will look to turn around a five-game losing stretch when visiting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. This game is at 4:00 PM ET.

N.C. A&T Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV: ESPN+

N.C. A&T vs. UT Arlington Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks put up 5.6 more points per game (62.2) than the Aggies give up to opponents (56.6).

UT Arlington is 0-5 when it scores more than 56.6 points.

N.C. A&T is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 62.2 points.

The Aggies average 13.4 fewer points per game (70.0) than the Mavericks allow (83.4).

The Aggies are making 42.8% of their shots from the field, 4.3% lower than the Mavericks concede to opponents (47.1%).

The Mavericks' 36.2 shooting percentage from the field is 2.5 higher than the Aggies have given up.

N.C. A&T Leaders

Maleia Bracone: 10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.0 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36.0 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Chaniya Clark: 12.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 53.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

12.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 53.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Jordyn Dorsey: 12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)

12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16) D'Mya Tucker: 12.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

12.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Nyah Willis: 6.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

