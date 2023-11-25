N.C. A&T vs. Samford November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Samford Bulldogs (0-2) will meet the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
N.C. A&T vs. Samford Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other N.C. A&T Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
N.C. A&T Top Players (2022-23)
- Kam Woods: 17.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Demetric Horton: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marcus Watson: 14.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Duncan Powell: 7.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Austin Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Samford Top Players (2022-23)
- Jermaine Marshall: 13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Logan Dye: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bubba Parham: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- A.J. Staton-McCray: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaron Rillie: 4.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
N.C. A&T vs. Samford Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Samford Rank
|Samford AVG
|N.C. A&T AVG
|N.C. A&T Rank
|28th
|78.7
|Points Scored
|70.8
|195th
|227th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|284th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|31.8
|178th
|189th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|30th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|217th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.