Saturday's game features the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-2) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (0-5) matching up at University Credit Union Pavilion in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-60 victory for heavily favored N.C. A&T according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Aggies head into this matchup after a 73-65 loss to Saint Mary's (CA) on Friday.

N.C. A&T vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

N.C. A&T vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: N.C. A&T 73, UT Arlington 60

Other CAA Predictions

N.C. A&T Schedule Analysis

The Aggies have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (two).

N.C. A&T 2023-24 Best Wins

56-51 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 136) on November 15

56-47 at home over Liberty (No. 154) on November 19

N.C. A&T Leaders

Maleia Bracone: 10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

10.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 36 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Chaniya Clark: 12.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 53.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

12.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 53.2 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Jordyn Dorsey: 12 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16)

12 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (8-for-16) D'Mya Tucker: 12.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

12.6 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Nyah Willis: 6.4 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

The Aggies outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (scoring 70 points per game to rank 138th in college basketball while giving up 56.6 per contest to rank 73rd in college basketball) and have a +67 scoring differential overall.

