The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-5) will try to snap a five-game losing streak when visiting the Samford Bulldogs (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. This contest is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Samford vs. N.C. A&T matchup.

N.C. A&T vs. Samford Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

N.C. A&T vs. Samford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

N.C. A&T vs. Samford Betting Trends

N.C. A&T has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

The Aggies have covered the spread once when an underdog by 23.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Samford has covered just once in five games with a spread this season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of five times this season.

